Massive attack on Kharkiv by Russian Federation: power supply restored, - "Kharkivoblenergo"

After a massive attack by enemy drones on Kharkiv on the evening of 6 October, energy workers quickly restored power to consumers in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo".

As noted, energy workers had been working all night and all day to repair damage to the power grid in order to restore electricity to Kharkiv residents as quickly as possible.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: destruction and fire on territory of civilian enterprise. PHOTOS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of 6 September, about two dozen explosions were heard in Kharkiv, the enemy attacked with drones, and fires broke out. The Ministry of Energy reported that ruscists attacked the energy infrastructure of three regions, with the situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions being particularly difficult.