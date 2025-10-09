In Kherson region, three people were killed and ten wounded as result of shelling, including four police officers. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to destroy settlements in the de-occupied Kherson region.

Yesterday, the occupation forces shelled the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, tanks, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, aircraft, and UAVs, Censor.NET reports.

Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Naddnipryanske, Rozlyv, Velytenske, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Yantarne, Beryslav, Vysoke, Arkhanhelske, Khreschenivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, and Vesele were subjected to hostile shelling.

The Russian strikes damaged five private houses, a medical facility, an administrative building, a critical infrastructure facility, a sports club, a service station, a warehouse, four cars, and two utility rooms.

The occupiers dropped 3 guided aerial bombs on the Tyahynka district. They also fired unguided missiles at Prydniprovske from helicopters.

In the morning, two local residents were injured in Antonivka as a result of explosives dropped from a UAV. A 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to her thigh and leg. Another 65-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to her leg.

The Russian military shelled Mykhailivka from a tank. A private house and a utility room were damaged. Kreschenivka was shelled with multiple rocket launchers, a warehouse was damaged. Artillery fire damaged a medical facility in Inzhenerne. In Zelenivka, the occupants hit a private house with an FPV drone, which was damaged.

After midnight, Russians shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 58-year-old man was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his face, and a fractured jaw. Unfortunately, he later died in the intensive care unit. Two private houses were damaged in the village.

In the morning, in the Korabelny district of Kherson, the occupants attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. A 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman died as a result of the attack. Another woman aged 55 sustained explosive trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her torso and legs. She was taken to a medical facility by police officers.

The enemy shelled residential areas with artillery. A sports club, a private house, and a utility room were damaged. In the Dniprovsky district, a 55-year-old woman was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. She was hospitalised with mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, and abdomen. Subsequent drone attacks damaged an administrative building.

In the Central District, Russians attacked two police cars working at the scene of an accident with an FPV drone. As a result of the insidious attack, four police officers aged 28 to 39 sustained contusions, head injuries, and concussions. The police cars were also damaged. Two civilians were also injured. A 54-year-old man sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and abrasions to his legs. The 49-year-old victim was diagnosed with contusion, explosive, and craniocerebral injuries.

Another FPV drone attack damaged a service station and a civilian car. All services were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attacks, and the police collected irrefutable evidence of the Russian occupiers' involvement in the shelling.









