Day in Donetsk region: one person wounded, 20 houses, 3 shops, administrative building, and car damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Zavydo-Borzenka of the Kryvyi Rih district, 2 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Sviatohirsk, 6 houses and 3 shops were damaged. A house and a gas pipeline were damaged in Mykolayivka, and a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. An administrative building was damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, a person was wounded, a house and a car were damaged, and an industrial area was shelled. Agricultural machinery was damaged in Andriivka. In Novodonetske, a multi-storey building and 4 garages were damaged. In Petrivka Druha of the Oleksandrivka district, 4 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged. In total, Russians fired 26 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the last day. 290 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 69 children.

