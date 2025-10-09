The city of Pokrovsk (Yakutia) has declared three days of mourning, which began on 7 October, the birthday of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The media reported that a plane with the bodies of the victims of the so-called "smo" had arrived in the republic the day before, but the authorities did not disclose the exact number of bodies. The mayor of Pokrovsk, Viktor Konstantinov, announced three days of mourning for the dead Russian soldiers.

The mourning period was scheduled to begin on 7 October, which is the day of the Russian president's birthday, and will last until 9 October. During this period, all entertainment events were cancelled so that residents could pay attention to supporting the families of the victims and honour their memory.

It is not specified where exactly in Ukraine the so-called "heroes" died, but one of the outraged "patriots" wrote in the comments that it was Ukrainian Pokrovsk and called this coincidence "a real mockery".

Local sources called the decision a "harsh political action" and noted that the mayor himself had not cancelled his inauguration on 3 October. One telegram channel stressed that the choice of mourning dates, which coincided with Putin's birthday in 2025, raises questions about motives.

