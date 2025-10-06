3 447 4
DIU Special forces showed destruction of Russian infantry and equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lyman directions. VIDEO
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a video of the effective combat work of its units.
The published footage shows the elimination of Russian infantrymen, the defeat of enemy positions, as well as the destruction of vehicles, military equipment and occupiers' drones, Censor.NET reports.
Combat operations took place in the Zaporizhzhia and Lyman sectors over the past week. According to the intelligence officers, despite the Russians' attempts to disguise themselves, Ukrainian forces are destroying the enemy with precision strikes.
