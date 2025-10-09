Police EOD specialists neutralize warheads of enemy drones in Nizhyn district. PHOTOS

EOD specialists in the Chernihiv region have neutralized the warheads of Russian attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

the National Police of Ukraine reported that specialists successfully responded to calls about unexploded warheads from Russian strike UAVs shot down by Ukraine’s Defence Forces in the Nizhyn district.

Following all safety protocols, the bomb disposal team destroyed the UAV warheads by controlled detonation.







Warning to citizens

The police remind citizens: if you find shells, mines, grenades, drone parts, missiles or their components, as well as any other explosive items, immediately report the discovery to the relevant services.

Attempts to inspect or move such objects on your own can be deadly.