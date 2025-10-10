In cooperation with DIU, 22 war criminals have been identified — executioners from colony in Donetsk region have been charged. PHOTO

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine, together with specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, have documented war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers and their accomplices in the Kalinin Correctional Colony in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

According to the investigation, the invaders turned the colony into a real torture centre where they kept Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, Censor.NET reports.

Employees of the institution, who betrayed Ukraine back in 2014, actively cooperated with the occupiers, using inhuman methods of torture against prisoners - prolonged beatings, psychological violence, and humiliation.

With the assistance of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, law enforcement officers served notices of suspicion to 22 people - "heads of operational units", "duty assistants to the head of the institution", "heads of military units", and "junior inspectors of the security department". They are charged with crimes under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code - war crimes.

The DIU specialists identified the torturers and collected data on their ties with the occupation administration and Russian military formations. The collected materials can be transferred to the International Criminal Court for further prosecution of the criminals. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

