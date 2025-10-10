ENG
News Photo attack of Cherkasy region
Massive attack on Cherkasy region: 10 people injured, including 10-year-old boy. High-rise buildings and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 October, Russian invaders massively attacked the Cherkasy district. The enemy shelled the infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Seven high-rise buildings and one residential building were preliminarily damaged. Rescuers unblocked the apartments where 6 people were staying. Emergency structures were also dismantled.

"The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure," the SES said.

