Ukraine and UK expand defence partnership: working group will be set up to coordinate joint projects within LYRA programme. PHOTOS

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are expanding their defence partnership.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a statement of intent was signed on the sidelines of the DFNC3 International Defence Industries Forum between the UK Secretary of State for Defence and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on the LYRA programme - a partnership in battlefield technology.

"The document defines the intention of the parties to jointly develop and scale up defence technologies. In particular, our countries have agreed to establish a working group to coordinate joint projects under the LYRA programme," Shmyhal explained.













The aim of LYRA is to strengthen the defence capabilities of both countries by combining Ukrainian and British defence industry and scientific potential, which will allow for the joint development, modernisation and scaling up of the production of the necessary weapons systems.

In addition, a project agreement was signed on joint artillery production with the UK.

