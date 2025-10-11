ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8013 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
406 1

Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia district: man wounded, car damaged. PHOTO

A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He specified that the Russians had attacked Bilenke with an fpv drone. A car parked in the yard of a private house was damaged.

"The wounded man is being provided with the necessary assistance," the RMA said.

See more: Night attack on Odesa region: damaged houses and energy infrastructure. PHOTO

Damaged car in Bilenke

More news on Telegram channel of Censor.NET

Author: 

shoot out (15054) Zaporizka region (1541) Zaporizkyy district (179) Bilenke (8)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 