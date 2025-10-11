Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia district: man wounded, car damaged. PHOTO
A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
He specified that the Russians had attacked Bilenke with an fpv drone. A car parked in the yard of a private house was damaged.
"The wounded man is being provided with the necessary assistance," the RMA said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password