Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia district: man wounded, car damaged. PHOTO

A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He specified that the Russians had attacked Bilenke with an fpv drone. A car parked in the yard of a private house was damaged.

"The wounded man is being provided with the necessary assistance," the RMA said.

See more: Night attack on Odesa region: damaged houses and energy infrastructure. PHOTO

More news on Telegram channel of Censor.NET