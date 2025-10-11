Night attack on Odesa region: damaged houses and energy infrastructure. PHOTO
At night, the enemy attacked the energy and civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region. Damage was recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.
"There is damage to power equipment, 2 residential buildings, and a hotel building.
Unfortunately, one person was injured," he said in a statement.
Kiper noted that rescuers of the State Emergency Service and repair crews began work as soon as the security situation allowed. Power engineers are making every effort to restore the power supply, and critical facilities are promptly connected to generators.
