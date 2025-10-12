Consequences of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia: man was wounded, Russians fired on settlements in region 755 times. PHOTOS

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a man was wounded in hostile shelling, and houses and vehicles were damaged and destroyed. In total, during the day, the occupiers struck 755 times at 13 settlements in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, and data from the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On 11 October, Russian army troops launched 8 air strikes, used 508 UAVs (mostly FPVs), launched 3 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems, and 236 from artillery. A 54-year-old local resident was injured in Bilenke as a result of an enemy drone strike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Yes, throughout the day:

Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Uspenivka, and Poltavka.

508 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Krasnodniprovka, Bilenke, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

3 MLRS attacks hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Poltavka.

236 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

See more: Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia district: man wounded, car damaged. PHOTO

It is noted that there were 12 reports of damage and destruction of private and apartment buildings, as well as vehicles of citizens.



