ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6705 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of energy and gas infrastructure Shelling of Odessa region
341 1

Russian attack on Odesa region: woman wounded, gas, and energy infrastructure damaged, district administration building damaged, recreation centre burned down. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 12 October, the Odesa region was subjected to another attack by Russian occupiers with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defence, which shot down most of the enemy targets, there were hits to civilian and energy infrastructure.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged a gas infrastructure facility and an outbuilding. Fires broke out and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Shelling of Odesa region

"Unfortunately, one person was injured. A woman born in 1991 was taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity," he said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The energy infrastructure facility and the building of the district state administration were also hit (the glass was smashed). There were no casualties.

Shelling of Odesa region

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the shelling damaged the energy infrastructure, set fire to a recreation centre and a private household outbuilding, and damaged the building of one of the district state administrations.

Read more in our Telegram channel

The State Emergency Service employed 96 firefighters and 24 pieces of equipment.

Shelling of Odesa region
Shelling of Odesa region
Shelling of Odesa region
Shelling of Odesa region

Author: 

shoot out (15062) Odeska region (780) energy (628)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 