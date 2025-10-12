Russian attack on Odesa region: woman wounded, gas, and energy infrastructure damaged, district administration building damaged, recreation centre burned down. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 12 October, the Odesa region was subjected to another attack by Russian occupiers with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defence, which shot down most of the enemy targets, there were hits to civilian and energy infrastructure.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged a gas infrastructure facility and an outbuilding. Fires broke out and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

"Unfortunately, one person was injured. A woman born in 1991 was taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity," he said.

The energy infrastructure facility and the building of the district state administration were also hit (the glass was smashed). There were no casualties.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the shelling damaged the energy infrastructure, set fire to a recreation centre and a private household outbuilding, and damaged the building of one of the district state administrations.

The State Emergency Service employed 96 firefighters and 24 pieces of equipment.







