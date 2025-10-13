ENG
Enemy attacked Kharkiv with drone, damaging dormitory and cars (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 13 October, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv in the central part of the Kyivskyi district of the city.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There was an explosion in the central part of the Kyivskyi district of the city, in a residential area, windows were smashed in the houses. The causes of the explosion are being established," the statement said.

Read more: Explosion in Kharkiv: enemy attacked city with guided aerial bomb

After 9 a.m., the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the north-east of Kharkiv region. It is not yet known whether the threat was directly to Kharkiv and whether the explosion was related to enemy shelling.

Updated information

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy launched a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"The windows of a dormitory and 2 civilian cars were damaged. There is no information on casualties," the statement said.

The dormitory after the shelling

The State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.

