Explosion in Kharkiv: enemy attacked city with guided aerial bomb

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv again. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb.

According to Censor.NET, preliminary information indicates that the explosion occurred in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city.

"Emergency services are working, and we are clarifying information about the extent of the damage and the number of victims," Terekhov said on his Telegram channel.

We remind you that on October 12, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with strike drones, resulting in injuries, according to the head of the City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Five people were injured in the attack. One person is in serious condition and has been hospitalized.

