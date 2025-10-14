ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Ruscists strike UN humanitarian mission trucks in Kherson region. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"In the morning, occupiers fired targeted shots from drones and artillery at UN OCHA trucks in the Bilozerska community. Four white vehicles with markings were not military equipment, but vehicles that were carrying aid to people.

One vehicle was burnt down, the other seriously damaged. Two managed to escape from the attack. It was a miracle that no one was injured," the statement said.

Russia strikes humanitarian mission vehicles in Kherson region

