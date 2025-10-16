Ukraine and Poland sign letter of intent on defense industry cooperation. PHOTO

Ukraine and Poland signed a letter of intent on defense industry cooperation on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting.

The announcement was made by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on X, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the first days of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we have supported our neighbors. Poland was the first to welcome and shelter Ukrainian citizens. Today we took another step in our cooperation — I signed with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal a letter of intent on defense industry cooperation. We must harness the potential of our companies to build a strong foundation for our shared security," he said.

