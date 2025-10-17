Ruscists strike Kherson Regional Museum of Local History: one-third of building destroyed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled one of the museums in Kherson.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

Russian strikes damaged the main building and other non-residential premises. The car was wrecked.

There was no information about the victims.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History stated that Russian troops have been firing targeted shots at the building for the past three weeks.

"A third of the building has been completely destroyed, the roof has been punctured, and the walls have been damaged.

We remind you that during the temporary occupation, thousands of unique exhibits, priceless witnesses of Ukrainian history and culture, were stolen from the museum," they added.

