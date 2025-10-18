Russian forces struck two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 18 October, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

Thus, Nikopol district suffered from attacks by FPV drones and artillery during the day. Namely, Nikopol and the Pokrovske community.



Two people were injured as a result of hostile attacks. A 53-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition. A 69-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Photo: Head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko / telegram channel

7 private houses, 6 outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and a power line were also damaged.

Sinelnykove district

The aggressor sent FPV drones to Sinelnykove district. They hit the Mezheva and Pokrovske communities.

A 52-year-old man was injured by Russian strikes and is undergoing outpatient treatment. A private house caught fire, the fire was extinguished. A damaged car.

