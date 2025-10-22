Demanded $7,000 for transfer to another military unit: in Donetsk region, major of Armed Forces of Ukraine was notified of suspicion - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS
In the Donetsk region, a major, head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was served a notice of suspicion.
This was reported by the Donetsk Specialised Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, in September 2025, the military man demanded USD 7,000 from a colleague, promising to influence the leadership of other units to facilitate his transfer to another unit.
He also offered "assistance" in preparing documents and influence on the decision to pay a one-time financial assistance of UAH 1 million, part of which he wanted to receive personally.
In October, the suspect received 292,000 hryvnias (the equivalent of 7,000 US dollars) and was detained by law enforcement.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password