Demanded $7,000 for transfer to another military unit: in Donetsk region, major of Armed Forces of Ukraine was notified of suspicion - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, a major, head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the Donetsk Specialised Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the military man demanded USD 7,000 from a colleague, promising to influence the leadership of other units to facilitate his transfer to another unit.

He also offered "assistance" in preparing documents and influence on the decision to pay a one-time financial assistance of UAH 1 million, part of which he wanted to receive personally.

In October, the suspect received 292,000 hryvnias (the equivalent of 7,000 US dollars) and was detained by law enforcement.

