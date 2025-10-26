Croatian Defence Minister Anušić arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

Today, 26 October, Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anušić arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Anušić said that he would be visiting Ukraine for two days. In particular, he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"In addition to a bilateral visit, I came to Kyiv to honour the memory of the courageous Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers and all the victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine. For almost four years, Ukraine has been resisting Russian attacks, and Croatia is well aware of what an imposed war is," he wrote.

Support for Ukraine

Anušić also assured that Croatia would continue to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

"During the visit with the Minister of Defence, we will discuss support for the Ukrainian defence industry, as well as cooperation between the Croatian and Ukrainian defence industries," the Croatian Defence Minister added.

