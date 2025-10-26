Russian forces attack food delivery truck in Bilopillia community and strike apartment building in Sumy, injuring two. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Today, on 26 October, the enemy targeted a civilian truck on the outskirts of the Bilopillia community in Sumy region, and in the afternoon struck a multi-storey building in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said that a 36-year-old man who was carrying food to the city was injured as a result of the truck strike. Doctors provided assistance on the spot - no hospitalisation was required.

"Russians deliberately target civilian vehicles - people who are just doing their job. We are grateful to everyone who continues to work and provide our people with the necessary supplies despite the risks," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: In morning, Russians struck Sumy with KABs, injuring man. PHOTOS

Strike on Sumy

For his part, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said that a fire broke out on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy as a result of an Italmas UAV strike.

See more: Drone strike by occupiers hits intersection in Sumy, leaving 12 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The fire was quickly extinguished," he said.

All relevant services are reportedly working at the scene.

Updated information

Later, Hryhorov said that a 44-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction after being near the site where an enemy UAV struck the roof of a residential building in a residential district of Sumy. Medics provided her with the necessary assistance, and her life is no longer in danger.

The State Emergency Service released footage showing the aftermath of the strike on Sumy.







