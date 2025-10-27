He directed "Lancets" at Kostiantynivka: SSU detained Russian agent who fled to Lviv region. PHOTO

A Russian informant who corrected the raids of Russian "Lancet" drones on residential buildings in Kostiantynivka was detained in Donetsk region.

Who worked for Russia?

Russian intelligence services recruited a 59-year-old unemployed man who called for the seizure of Kostiantynivka in Telegram channels.

The man passed on to the curator the geolocation of buildings in which, in his opinion, Ukrainian defenders could be located.

He also passed on to Russia the coordinates of social infrastructure facilities that support the city's vital functions.

Subsequently, the man evacuated to Lviv region under the guise of an IDP to "lay low".

Detention

The SSU established the agent's whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment. During the search, a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was seized from him.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The issues of additional qualification of his crimes are being settled. The defendant is in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison.

