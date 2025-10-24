FSB agent detained who was supposed to set fire to building of Institute of National Memory in centre of Kyiv. PHOTOS

TheSecurity Service of Ukraine jointly with the National Police detained a traitor who committed a car arson in Vinnytsia and planned another one in the government building in Kyiv.

The FSB agent was tasked with setting fire to a car in Vinnytsia. As a confirmation of his "work", the man filmed and sent a video to the customers, after which he received payment, Censor.NET reports.









Read more on our Telegram channel

"This was the first stage of the 'test'. The next task was more difficult: to go to the capital and set fire to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

To do this, the offender rented a house near the facility, inspected the scene of the future crime, and looked for escape routes.

The police interrupted the man's intentions and detained him at the stage of planning the arson attack on the government building.

Investigators have now served the offender with a notice of suspicion, and the court has chosen a custodial detention without bail as a measure of restraint.

The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: In cooperation with DIU, 22 war criminals have been identified — executioners from colony in Donetsk region have been charged. PHOTO









See more: SSU detained long-distance truck driver who worked for FSB and adjusted Russian strikes. PHOTOS