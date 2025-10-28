Enemy struck Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: infrastructure was destroyed and fires broke out. PHOTOS
On the night of 28 October, Russian invaders once again attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Nikopol district
The enemy attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community with artillery and UAVs.
A private house and an outbuilding caught fire. The fire was tamed. An agricultural enterprise and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Synelnykivskyi district
A Russian drone hit the Shakhtarske community. The infrastructure was damaged.
