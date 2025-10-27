Drone and artillery attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure facility damaged

On the night and morning of 27 October, Ukrainian air defence forces repelled enemy attacks on the Nikopol and Pavlohrad districts, destroying five drones. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district: drones and artillery

From evening until morning, the enemy continued shelling the district centre of Nikopol district, as well as the communities of Marhanets and Pokrovsk. The main attack was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles, while artillery was also used.

No information about casualties has been received so far.

Pavlohrad district: infrastructure is under threat

The enemy also attacked the Pavlohrad district with drones, damaging infrastructure.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Read more: Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with KAB: shrapnel damaged industrial enterprise, one person injured