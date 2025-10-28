Russia’s deputy agriculture minister was served with notice of suspicion of war crime for theft of over 4 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain

A Russian deputy agriculture minister organized the illegal seizure of grain and assets belonging to Ukrainian agricultural enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

How much grain did the Russians steal?

The volume of stolen grain exceeds 4.1 million tonnes, worth over 23 billion hryvnias.

"The stolen grain was transported to Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, and later exported by sea under the guise of ‘Russian’ grain," prosecutors explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Grain from Ukraine program supplies 400 million people in 100 countries

Suspicion.

The official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the head of one of the departments were also served with a notice of suspicion. The identification of other persons involved is ongoing.