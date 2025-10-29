Enemy shelled Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts: man injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

The evening before and at night on 29 October, the Russian army directed drones at the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Vasylkivka and Mykolaivka communities were hit. Infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

Attacks on the Nikopol district

According to the RMA, attacks on Nikopol district did not stop. The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Pokrovska - urban and rural - and Marhanetska communities.

A 38-year-old man was injured, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"There was a fire. One car was destroyed, 2 more were damaged. Infrastructure, administrative building, and a private house were damaged," the statement said.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: infrastructure was destroyed and fires broke out. PHOTOS

Consequences











According to the Air Command, the defenders of the sky destroyed 4 drones in the region.

Read more on our Telegram channel