Enemy shelled Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts: man injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
The evening before and at night on 29 October, the Russian army directed drones at the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Vasylkivka and Mykolaivka communities were hit. Infrastructure was damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.
Attacks on the Nikopol district
- According to the RMA, attacks on Nikopol district did not stop. The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Pokrovska - urban and rural - and Marhanetska communities.
- A 38-year-old man was injured, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.
- "There was a fire. One car was destroyed, 2 more were damaged. Infrastructure, administrative building, and a private house were damaged," the statement said.
Consequences
According to the Air Command, the defenders of the sky destroyed 4 drones in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password