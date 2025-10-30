Occupiers attacked Kyiv region with drones: people injured and buildings damaged. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region again at night, targeting the civilian population.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.
The city of Boryspil in the Kyiv region was hit by the enemy drone attack.
A 36-year-old woman was hospitalised at a local hospital with thermal burns to her face and hands, as well as cuts to her forearms and shins. She is receiving all necessary medical care.
In addition, the strike caused a fire in a private house, damaged the windows of two multi-storey residential buildings and one private house, destroyed two cars and damaged four more.
