UAV attack on Russian regions: two enterprises hit in Nizhny Novgorod region. PHOTO

On the night of 4 November, explosions were heard in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation. After the drone attack, a fire broke out in an industrial area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Astra Telegram channel and local media.

Residents of Kstovo reported the explosions at night. Videos later appeared on social media showing a bright flash over the city, as well as a fire that started after the strike.

According to Astra, based on an analysis of photos and videos, the footage was taken in the village of Novolikeevo. According to their analysis, the fire broke out in the south-eastern part of the industrial zone, where two large oil companies are located — "SIBUR-Kstovo" and "Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez". The facilities are located next to each other.

Judging by reports on Russian channels, the attack on Kstovo lasted more than an hour.

Which companies were attacked by drones?

"LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" LLC is one of the largest and oldest oil refineries in Russia. The plant's oil refining capacity reaches about 17 million tonnes per year, making it one of the four leading refineries in the Russian Federation in terms of refining volume.

The "SIBUR-Kstovo" petrochemical plant produces ethylene, propylene, benzene, and a number of hydrocarbon fractions. There is also information that the enterprise produces components for explosives.

