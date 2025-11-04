Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy attacked with FPV drones and artillery, with over 660 attacks recorded. PHOTOS

The Russians used FPV drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and MLRS against peaceful settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Residential buildings and property have been destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Over the past day, the Russians launched 402 UAVs (mainly FPV), carried out 259 artillery strikes, 3 air strikes and 4 MLRS attacks.

Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Uspenivka, Chervone, and Malynivka came under fire.

The attacks damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, garages and civilian transport.

Consequences of enemy shelling







