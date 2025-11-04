Extorted money from detainee in Kyiv pre-trial detention center – former "overseer" charged by police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During investigative and operational measures, officers of the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department documented several instances of money being transferred to a former "overseer" who is currently held in a pre-trial detention center for committing an armed robbery.

The victim, aware of the latter's authority and the seriousness of his threats, transferred the money to a card account provided by the "kingpin," according to Censor.NET.

He threatened to organize harassment and humiliation in case of refusal.

The sum was meant as a guarantee of the detainee’s "peaceful" stay in the detention facility. In case of refusal, the suspect promised to make his life unbearable.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the Kyiv Police Investigation Department served the suspect with a notice of suspicion. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for extortion.









