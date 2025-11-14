Russian UAVs attacked Cherkasy region: houses and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 November, Russian drones damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure in the Cherkasy, Zolotonosha and Uman districts of Cherkasy region. Air defence forces destroyed 30 drones, and no people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

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Cherkasy district

Windows and roofs of at least 12 private houses and outbuildings, a power line, and a low-pressure gas pipe were damaged.

Zolotonosha district

According to preliminary data, debris damaged 15 houses and two cars.

See more: Enemy fired on Zaporizhzhia region 16 times: one person was wounded and house was damaged. PHOTO

Uman district

The blast wave smashed several windows here.

Taburets noted that an investigation of the area is currently underway.

Consequences of the enemy attack

See more: Massive attack on Cherkasy region: 10 people injured, including 10-year-old boy. High-rise buildings and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS