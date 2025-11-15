Day in Kharkiv region: 9 settlements under attack, one dead and several wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Lozivsky districts, using guided aerial bombs and drones against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synyegubov, and the regional police.

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The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

8 KABs;

14 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

3 FPV drones;

9 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed

In the Kharkiv district, Russian troops struck a service vehicle with an FPV drone. A police officer was killed. As a result of enemy shelling of populated areas in the Kharkiv district, houses, cars, and power lines were damaged.

The Russians struck the city of Lozova with a guided aerial bomb. Apartment buildings and private houses, farm buildings and cars, business premises, garage boxes, and a veterinary laboratory were damaged. A 59-year-old man was injured.

The enemy shelled the Bohodukhiv district with guided aerial bombs and drones. Private houses, farm buildings, a car and power lines were damaged.

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Consequences of enemy shelling









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