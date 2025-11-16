Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region: three people killed and nine wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to terrorise the civilian population of the Kherson region. Over the past day, the Russians have used artillery, various types of drones, and UAVs.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, according to Censor.NET.

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Destruction as a result of attacks

Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Sofiivka, Komyshany, Mykilsk, Shostakove, Piatikhatky, Sukhanove, Bruskyne, Borozenske, Tryfonivka, and Arkhanhelsk.



The enemy strikes destroyed 39 private and seven apartment buildings, gas pipelines, three cars, a power line, a municipal facility, a route bus, a police service vehicle, a retail kiosk, and a garage.

In particular, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the Russians struck a route bus with an FPV drone. The vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In Antonivka, an FPV drone attacked a patrol police vehicle. The vehicle was destroyed as a result of the strike.

In the morning in Bilozerka, a private house was damaged by an artillery shell.

Read more: Three dead and six wounded as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region

Dead and wounded

In the morning, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. As a result, an 88-year-old local resident was killed , and a garage and a car were damaged.

, and a garage and a car were damaged. In Mykilske, a 37-year-old local resident was killed as a result of artillery shelling.

resident as a result of artillery shelling. In Bilozerske, an artillery shell hit a private house. As a result, a 53-year-old man was injured . He was hospitalised with a concussion.

. He was hospitalised with a concussion. A 51-year-old woman was wounded by enemy artillery shelling in the Central District of Kherson. The victim was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to the head. A 70-year-old man with acoustic trauma and hearing loss also sought medical attention .

by enemy artillery shelling in the Central District of Kherson. The victim was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to the head. A man with acoustic trauma and hearing loss also . In the Korabelny district, a 75-year-old local resident was killed as a result of heavy artillery shelling. Two other men were wounded . A 72-year-old man suffered an abdominal wall injury, and a 57-year-old man with severe injuries to his chest and limbs was taken to hospital in serious condition. Five private houses and one apartment building were damaged.

resident as a result of heavy artillery shelling. other . A 72-year-old man suffered an abdominal wall injury, and a 57-year-old man with severe injuries to his chest and limbs was taken to hospital in serious condition. Five private houses and one apartment building were damaged. During the day, two private houses were damaged by artillery shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson. An 84-year-old woman was injured . She suffered from acoustic trauma and a hypertensive crisis. Police officers took the woman to the hospital.

. She suffered from acoustic trauma and a hypertensive crisis. Police officers took the woman to the hospital. During the day, a 61-year-old woman was seriously injured in Komyshany due to enemy artillery shelling. She suffered a penetrating craniocerebral injury. Police evacuated her to a medical facility.

in Komyshany due to enemy artillery shelling. She suffered a penetrating craniocerebral injury. Police evacuated her to a medical facility. In the evening, an enemy drone dropped explosives on a 56-year-old local resident in Kherson. The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and head. Later, a 37-year-old local resident was also injured by the drop. He went to the medical facility on his own. Doctors diagnosed him with shrapnel wounds to his thigh and forearm. Outpatient treatment was prescribed.

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Consequences of the shelling













