One person was killed and another wounded as result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 769 strikes on settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region using UAVs, MLRS, artillery and aviation, resulting in one fatality and one injury.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.
What the occupiers used to attack
As noted, Russian troops:
- 480 drones (mostly FPV) were used;
- 5 rocket salvo fire attacks were carried out;
- 278 artillery strikes were carried out;
- 6 air strikes were carried out.
Where they struck
Yesterday, Russian troops attacked Komyshuvakha, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Malokaterynivka, Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia district, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, Kosivtseve, Bilohiria in the Polohiv district, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, and Stepove in the Vasyliv district.
In Bilenke , a 64-year-old man was killed, and another, aged 69, was wounded when an FPV drone hit a civilian vehicle.
Damage and destruction
During the day, police registered four reports of damage to civilian infrastructure. As a result of enemy attacks, houses and cars belonging to civilians were damaged and destroyed.
Evacuation in Zaporizhzhia region
Yesterday, law enforcement officers evacuated three women and a man from the Vasylivka district.
The police are urging citizens to evacuate from frontline settlements to safer places.
The consequences of enemy strikes
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