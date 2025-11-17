Dnipropetrovsk region under UAV attacks: transport company damaged. PHOTOS

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with strike UAVs. The attacks damaged infrastructure in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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During the night, Russian drones attacked the Yuriyivka community in the Pavlohrad district. A transport company was damaged in the strike.

In addition, shelling was recorded in the Nikopol district, in particular in the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. The enemy used FPV drones and artillery.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Two UAVs were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region by units of the Southern Command, press service of Air Command reported.

Consequences of enemy attacks











