Day in the Kharkiv region: damaged power lines and infrastructure. PHOTO

Over the past day, six settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. Throughout the day, the Russians carried out attacks on settlements in the Izyum, Bohodukhiv, and Lozova districts. The Russian military used guided aerial bombs and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

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The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 KABs (preliminary);

11 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

3 FPV drones;

10 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed

In the Izium district, railway tracks were damaged by enemy strikes.

An enemy FPV drone struck the territory of the Zolochiv district. The strike hit open terrain. There was no damage or casualties.

In the morning, the enemy targeted the Lozova district. The UAV strike damaged the power grid.

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Consequences of enemy strikes







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