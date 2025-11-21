Day in Kharkiv region: fires and damage to infrastructure, casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians attacked Kharkiv and five settlements in the region with KABs and drones. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed, and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

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The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

3 KABs;

15 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

Enemy attacks

The Russians attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

Houses were damaged by an air strike in the Velykoburlutsk district. A civilian woman was injured in the village of Katerynivka.

The enemy struck the village of Pisky-Radkivski with an FPV drone. A fire broke out. A house and farm buildings were damaged.

Strike on critical infrastructure in the Lozova district

Critical infrastructure was damaged in the Lozivskyi community after an enemy attack, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Zelenskyi.

"Fifteen settlements are currently without power. Specialists are already working to restore everything as quickly as possible.

Be careful on the roads - there may be broken wires. Do not approach them and do not touch them. In case of danger, immediately call the emergency services," the statement said.

In addition, according to Sinehubov, enemy strikes damaged railway infrastructure in the villages of Nove, Orilka, and Hersevanivka.

According to police, a 49-year-old man who was injured as a result of Russian attacks was taken to the hospital.











