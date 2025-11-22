Kuleba on Russian Federation’s strike on Orlivka checkpoint: Infrastructure of ferry complex and more than 10 trucks damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy has once again struck civilian infrastructure, this time shelling the Orlivka checkpoint.

This was reported on television by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

Ferry complex infrastructure damaged

According to him, on the night of 22 November, Russia carried out an attack with strike drones, damaging the infrastructure of the ferry complex and more than 10 trucks, and causing injuries.









"This is another targeted strike on critical transport routes and civilians," Kuleba said.

"The checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore traffic," he reminded.

According to him, traffic is currently being regulated using the eCherha system, in particular:

Registration in the eQueue for Orlivka has been temporarily suspended for buses and trucks.

The eQueue support service is already contacting bus carriers to help them re-register at other checkpoints, in particular at Reni.

We recommend that freight carriers temporarily choose alternative checkpoints where waiting times are minimal.

"eQueue allows us to quickly regulate traffic and minimise chaos even in such critical situations. Therefore, we are promptly adjusting the system to support carriers and ensure traffic safety," the minister added.

He also reminded that this is already the third attack on Orlivka.

"The enemy is consistently trying to strike at our logistics and economy, but Ukraine is restoring the damaged facilities every time. The Russian Federation must be held responsible for every strike, every casualty and every crime against civilian infrastructure," Kuleba concluded.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on an attack on the Odesa region, where two people were injured and the Orlivka customs post was suspended.