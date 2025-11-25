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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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Destruction of A-60 and Il-76 aircraft in Taganrog, Russia, confirmed, - Madyar. PHOTOS

Footage from space satellites confirmed that Russian A-60 and Il-76 aircraft were destroyed overnight by the Ukrainian Defence Forces at the Beriev aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, Rostov region.

This was reported on 25 November by Major Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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"What could be better for a pilot than reconnaissance? An expensive parking lot in the swamps of Taganrog. A-60 and Il-76. And in the hangar, a bonus that will probably remain behind the scenes," wrote Robert Brovdi.

He also published photos before and after the Ukrainian strike:

See more: Plane catches fire at airfield in Russia’s Taganrog after drone attack – Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two Russian aircraft destroyed in Taganrog - satellite photo
Two Russian aircraft destroyed in Taganrog - satellite photo

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an aircraft caught fire at an airfield in Taganrog, Russia, after a UAV attack.

Author: 

plane (1017) Robert Brovdi Madyar (89) Strikes on RF (822) Taganrog (18)
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