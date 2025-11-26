In Warsaw, city services removed a tent belonging to Vladimir Putin's supporters, which had stood opposite the US embassy for over a year.

This was reported by Gazeta Wyborcza, according to Censor.NET.

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The tent appeared on 17 August 2024 and instantly became one of the most controversial spots in the capital. Local residents and tourists heading to the Royal Łazienki Park encountered open pro-Russian propaganda every day.

Inside and around the tent, activists distributed anti-Semitic and anti-Ukrainian materials, as well as leaflets in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented as a "victim of war" against Ukraine. Polish and Ukrainian politicians were accused in these materials of unleashing the conflict. Leaders of Polish pro-Russian movements regularly spoke to a small audience.

The organiser and Putin supporter was taken to a psychiatric clinic

The organiser of the campaign was Andrzej Zakshevsky, head of the "Sovereignty of the Polish People" movement, known for its support of Alexander Lukashenko and calls for Poland to leave the EU and NATO and move closer to Russia.

For a year, the city authorities were unable to remove the tent because the protest was officially registered and refusal to do so could have violated constitutional rights. The situation changed after a fire inspection found dangerous gas cylinders inside. This became the basis for forced dismantling.

The tent was dismantled in the presence of the police, city guards and firefighters. According to media reports, Zakszewski resisted, forcing law enforcement officers to call an ambulance. The organiser of the protest was taken to a psychiatric clinic.





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