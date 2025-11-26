Downed drone was placed in front of Foreign Ministry building in Moldova during Russian ambassador’s visit to deliver note of protest. PHOTO

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to deliver a note of protest over the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones.

This was reported by NewsMaker, according to Censor.NET.

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According to reports, one of the drones was shot down in the Florești area, and its wreckage was placed in front of the Foreign Ministry building during the delivery of the note. During a press conference on 26 November, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi stressed that such incidents are unacceptable and violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Popșoi noted that evidence of the airspace violation had already been sent to Moscow. He added that Moldova plans to respond proportionately, taking into account the experience of neighbouring states and the complex security situation in the region.