Poland has confirmed its unconditional support for Ukraine despite sabotage on railway, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Poland will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, despite sabotage on the country's railway infrastructure.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewur, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Our support for Ukraine, which is defending itself, is unconditional," he stressed, responding to a question about the impact of the incidents on further assistance to Kyiv.

Wevyur noted that it is currently impossible to determine exactly who is responsible for the sabotage and that comments on this topic will be possible after the circumstances have been clarified. "Regardless of who is behind this, our support for Ukraine in its struggle is unquestionable. This is in the interests of our neighbor, Ukraine, but it is also in the interests of Poland and, ultimately, the whole of Europe," Wewur emphasized, adding that these events "will not affect Polish support for Ukraine," the spokesman added.

According to him, the events on the railway will not affect Poland's continued support for Ukraine.

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