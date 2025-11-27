Members of organised group served with notices of suspicion over illegal extraction of more than 15,000 tonnes of sand. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, an organised group involved in the illegal industrial-scale extraction of sand in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region has been exposed.

Three individuals have been served with notices of suspicion for the illegal extraction of minerals as part of an organised group, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the investigation

Over the course of several months, members of the scheme managed to:

illegally extract 14,100 cubic metres of sand;

cause environmental damage amounting to almost UAH 16 million;

sell the sand for cash without any accounting.

The organiser, who heads a private company, brought in individuals with access to land plots and machinery, and arranged the extraction, loading and transportation of the sand. According to preliminary findings, some of the drivers may not have known that the activities were illegal.

Investigative actions are ongoing to identify all those involved in the scheme and to ensure that the state is compensated for the damage.

Preventive measures have been imposed on the suspects, and one of the group’s organisers has been taken into custody. They face up to eight years in prison.

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