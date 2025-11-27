Two people, including one child, killed and 13 wounded in Russian shelling in Kherson region. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Over the past day, Mykilske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Urozhaine, Krupytsia, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Chornobaivka, Kachkarivka, Novokairy, Komyshany, Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Novoraisk, Vesele, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Lvove, Mylove, Novotiahynka, Odradokamianka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Stepanivka, Tokarivka, and the city of Kherson were under drone terrorist attacks, air strikes and artillery shellings.

Injuries and casualties as a result of enemy attacks

Two people were killed as a result of Russian aggression, including one child. A Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian vehicle. The victims were a 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son.

Another 13 people were wounded, including one child.

Damage caused by shelling

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and 26 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, a church, a gas pipeline, a bus and private cars.

The police recorded damage to 43 civilian objects.











This is what Chornobaivka looks like now, after being heavily shelled by Russian multiple launch rocket systems yesterday evening. The enemy strikes hit residential buildings of the village.

As a result of the ‘'arrivals’’, private and apartment buildings, as well as a church, were damaged. In the buildings - windows, facades and roofs.

Four local residents were injured as a result of this attack. Our medics provided them with all the necessary assistance, and now the people continue to receive outpatient treatment.

Watch more: Occupiers shelled Kherson: house where family of displaced persons lived was damaged. VIDEO