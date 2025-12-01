Ukraine and Netherlands sign agreement on joint production of drones. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

On Monday, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed an agreement on joint drone production.

This was announced by Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, according to Censor.NET.

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He noted that he signed the document together with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU Council meeting.

"A new milestone: Ukraine and The Netherlands are going to produce drones together in both our countries. With my Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal I sign an agreement for co-production (‘Build With Ukraine’). This strengthens our joint security, resilience and innovation," said Brekelmans.

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According to him, the agreement provides for cooperation at all stages of production and supply of drones for the defence needs of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia improving its "drone battle" tactics. This was Ukraine’s key advantage, - WSJ