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Russian forces shelled 25 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: man was wounded and damage was caused. PHOTO

A 46-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling during the day

According to him, in total, the occupiers carried out 907 strikes on 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day.

Read more: Russian drone strike leaves 5,000 customers without power in Zaporizhzhia district

  • The enemy fired one missile at Petro-Mykhailivka.
  • Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes on Novopavlivka, Ukrainka, Liubymivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, and Dobropillia.
  • 584 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Rozumivka, Shevchenkivske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Zatyshshia, and Varvarivka.
  • Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, and Charivne.
  • 308 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Zatyshshia, and Varvarivka.

Damage

According to the OVA, 27 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure were received.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

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shoot out (17595) Zaporizhzhia region (2145) Zaporizkyy district (393)
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