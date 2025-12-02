Russian drone strike leaves 5,000 customers without power in Zaporizhzhia district

In the Zaporizhzhia district, a Russian drone attack has left almost five thousand residents without electricity.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Power engineers will begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows," he noted.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone attack

Earlier, we reported that enemy attacks on energy facilities had left several regions without power.

The Energy Ministry said outages had been recorded in the following regions:

Odesa;

Donetsk;

Kharkiv;

Dnipropetrovsk.

Emergency repair work is ongoing, with energy workers working around the clock.

On the evening of Tuesday, December 2, Russia again launched strike UAVs against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Stay in safe places!

Read more: Enemy struck energy infrastructure of Sumy region: there are interruptions in electricity and water