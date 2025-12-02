Russian drone strike leaves 5,000 customers without power in Zaporizhzhia district
In the Zaporizhzhia district, a Russian drone attack has left almost five thousand residents without electricity.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
"Power engineers will begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows," he noted.
Drone attack
Earlier, we reported that enemy attacks on energy facilities had left several regions without power.
The Energy Ministry said outages had been recorded in the following regions:
- Odesa;
- Donetsk;
- Kharkiv;
- Dnipropetrovsk.
Emergency repair work is ongoing, with energy workers working around the clock.
On the evening of Tuesday, December 2, Russia again launched strike UAVs against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Stay in safe places!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password