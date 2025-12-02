Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Tuesday, December 2, Russian attacks with drones continue on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where are the enemy drones heading?

At 18:50, it was reported that a UAV had flown from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv region.

At 18:55 - "Shaheds" heading for Izium.

At 18:56 - UAV in the south of the Sumy region heading west.

At 18:57 - UAV heading for Okhtyrka.

At 19:14 - a group of UAVs from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv region.

At 19:18 - a group of UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region, in the area of Balakliya, Izium, heading for Lozova.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 63 enemy UAVs out of 89, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier it was reported that on the night of December 2, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 62 strike UAVs, more than 35 of which were "suicide drones". Air defense and electronic warfare units shot down 39 drones.